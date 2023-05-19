Police: Man shot to death inside Philadelphia barber shop

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot several times inside a Philadelphia barber shop Friday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to preliminary information provided by the department.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.