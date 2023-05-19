Man charged with murder in death of missing Lindenwold woman: Prosecutors

article

A New Jersey man is being charged in the murder of a missing Camden County woman whose body was found on the side of a highway near Jersey City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced several charges against 35-year-old Gregory Mallard in the death of missing Lindenwold woman 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza.

The murder, according to prosecutors, is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

Mendoza was reported missing Sunday after she was last seen in Jersey City the previous day. Her "lifeless body" was found three days later off Route 440 near the border of Jersey City.

Investigators have not released a manner of death.