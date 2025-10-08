Man killed after double shooting in Wilmington: police

The Brief A double shooting occurred in Wilmington Wednesday near Sixth and Pine streets, police say. One man died, and another is in critical condition. Police are working to identify the victims.



A deadly double shooting has left one man dead and another fighting for his life in Wilmington.

What we know:

Police arrived at the scene near Sixth and Pine streets at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say two men were found shot—one succumbed to his injuries, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident and have not yet released the identities of the victims.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have not disclosed any potential suspects.