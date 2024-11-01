Man killed after he is shot multiple times in West Philadelphia: officials

article

Gun violence claims the life of a 31-year-old man after he was shot multiple times on a West Philadelphia street.

The gunfire broke out on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street, Friday night, a little after 9 p.m., according to authorities.

First responders found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police is leading the investigation. They are working the scene, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

