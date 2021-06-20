Man killed in double stabbing at home in Atlantic City, police say

article

Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a stabbing Saturday night at a home in the city.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on South Carolina Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 37-year-old woman was found with multiple stabbed wounds, according to police. Officers also found the body of a 55-year-old man who was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

In a Sunday afternoon update, police say the female victim remains in critical condition.

Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the deadly stabbing. Authorities did not say what lead to the stabbing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter