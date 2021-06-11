Man killed in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a man was killed and a woman was critically hurt during a shooting early Friday morning in Hunting Park.

An unnamed man in his 30s was found shot multiple times on the 4200 block of North Franklin Street just after 12:30 a.m., according to police.

A second victim, a woman also in her 30s, arrived at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say she is expected to survive.

Police did not report any arrests immediately after the deadly shooting. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

