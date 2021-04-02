Man killed in East Germantown shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Germantown.

It happened on the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a man in his early 20s was shot three times. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died shortly after 8:30 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

