Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in morning shooting in Fairhill, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning in Fairhill that left 1 dead. 

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday morning. 

According to police, the incident happened on the 100 block of W Lehigh Avenue around 10:08 a.m. 

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, chest and knee. 

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m., according to authorities. 

Elkins Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to the shooting, police say. 

Police say an arrest has been made in the case. 

 ___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter