Man killed with gunshot to the head in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

A double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two victims struck by gunfire, one fatally, late Friday night.

Police found the first victim shot in the head on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where a second victim arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second victim's condition, as well as their age and gender, are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for one male suspect.