Husband dead, wife critical following shooting inside North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died and his wife is in critical condition following a shooting incident in North Philadelphia.
Officers responded to a home on the 3100 block of North 28th Street shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Inside a bedroom on the second floor, police officers found a 39-year-old man and 43-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.