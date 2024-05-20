Expand / Collapse search

Man kills 79-year-old wife in Lehigh County murder-suicide: Police

Published  May 20, 2024 2:13pm EDT
Lehigh County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Lehigh County say a man shot his wife to death before he turned the gun on himself last weekend. 

Authorities say Carol Hartung, 79, was killed by Harvey Hartung at a home in North Whitehall Township on Saturday night. 

Investigators believe after taking his wife's life, Harvey Hartung died by suicide. 

The Lehigh County Coroner on Monday ruled the incident a murder-suicide. 

Police did not say what lead up to the deadly shooting.