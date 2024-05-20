Man kills 79-year-old wife in Lehigh County murder-suicide: Police

Investigators in Lehigh County say a man shot his wife to death before he turned the gun on himself last weekend.

Authorities say Carol Hartung, 79, was killed by Harvey Hartung at a home in North Whitehall Township on Saturday night.

Investigators believe after taking his wife's life, Harvey Hartung died by suicide.

The Lehigh County Coroner on Monday ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

Police did not say what lead up to the deadly shooting.