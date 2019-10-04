Man now facing federal charges in homeless GoFundMe scheme

article

A Burlington County man accused of scamming donors out of more than $400,000 in a GoFundMe scheme is now facing federal charges.

Prosecutors say Mark D’Amico and his then-girlfriend Kate McClure made up a feel-good story about a homeless veteran spending his last 20 dollars to fill up McClure’s gas tank.

Both McClure and that homeless man, Johnny Bobbit, pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme.

D’Amico now faces federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

He was already pleaded not guilty to state charges.