Man opens fire on car in broad daylight in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man seen on surveillance video opening fire on a vehicle in broad daylight.

What we know:

Investigators say the brazen shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on the 200 block of Sheldon Street.

Video shows the suspect talking to people inside a white vehicle when he suddenly begins shooting at the car.

The suspect kept shooting at the car as it fled down the street, video shows.

Investigators shared clear still images of the suspect's face as he fled the shooting.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly speculated about what was said between the shooter and the occupants of the vehicle before the shooting started.