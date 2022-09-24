Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in N.J. high school athlete's death

A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient.

Twenty-one-year-old Yohan Hernandez of Newark was charged in the slaying of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, a junior on the Columbia High soccer team.

He was shot on a field outside the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. A 17-year-old youth was wounded.

Hernandez also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons charge.