Man punched by bouncer; 2 kids missing in Plymouth meeting; Sunny Monday to start the week

1. Caught on camera: Man punched by bouncer outside Center City bar dies from his injuries, police say

CENTER CITY- Caught on camera, a man police say was punched outside a club by the bouncer has died at the hospital and the Philadelphia Homicide Unit is now investigating.

The six-minute surveillance video was given to FOX 29. The incident happened outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th.

Police say, at that time, 41-year-old Eric Pope was escorted outside for being intoxicated. While standing along South 12th Street, police say the bouncer punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

The video records Pope lying on the ground for a minute. The bouncers move him to the sidewalk where he stays for several more minutes. A crowd eventually forms around him and the video ends.

Police say Pope died at the hospital one week later, Saturday, April 23.

2. Plymouth Twp. Police ask help locating 2 missing, endangered children

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, PA - The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking assistance locating two small children.

Officials say eight-year-old Angel Briggs and six-year-old Roman Briggs were last seen at the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Plymouth Township, Sunday, with 28-year-old Shanekia Edwards-McNeil.

According to officials, the children could be at risk of harm or injury.

Edwards-McNeil was last seen driving a white 2017 Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania tag of LSH-2634.

Angel is 4’2", weighs about 60 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants. Roman is 3’6", weighs about 25 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angel, Roman or Edwards-McNeil to call 911 or the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.

3. 4 people, including 3 children, killed in early morning fire in Kensington, fire officials say

PHILADELPHIA - Four members of a local family, including three children, have died after a fire tore through a home in Kensington on Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to officials, the fire started on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m.

In a Sunday afternoon press conference, fire officials said firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes, but it was still too late.

Four fire engines, two ladder trucks and two battalion chiefs were on scene and it took 35 minutes to knock down the blaze, authorities say.

First responders say four people have died in a fire on the 3200 block of Hartville Street in Kensington.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel said fires are burning hotter and faster due to modern furnishings and fixtures in home.

He also noted that there were no working smoke alarms in the home that the family rented.

Firefighters say a fire tore through a home in Kensington, killing four people, including three children. (Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers)

According to fire officials, the medical examiner confirmed three of the deceased victims were children.

4. Weather Authority: Sunny Monday to start the week before some rainy, cold days

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is starting off the week with some sun, before rain makes its way into the forecast later this week.

No rain Monday as highs hit 66 as Phillies begin their 4-day series.

Today will be the best day to sit outside and catch the game, with a cold front forecasted for Tuesday.

Tuesday has a chance of rain with temperatures expected to rise to the 70s.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecast.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop the rest of the week with lows in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

However, the last weekend of April is set to be a sunny one, with highs back in the 60s.

5. Philadelphia police investigate stabbing and sexual assault on 2 different SEPTA trains

UNIVERSITY CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a sexual assault and a stabbing just hours apart on two different SEPTA trains.

Sunday, about 4:30 in the afternoon, SEPTA confirms a passenger was stabbed at the 34th Street subway station, in University City, prompting the Market-Frankford line to bypass the stop on Drexel University’s campus, alarming students.

Police raced the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Officials say the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The 34th Street Station was shutdown as police investigated the incident. Service returned to normal about 5:30.

Meanwhile, police confirm a woman told Philadelphia SVU she was assaulted on a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, between the Erie and Girard Stations, Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating.