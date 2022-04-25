Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspects allegedly connected to shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigating double shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

Philadelphia police released surveillance video in connection with a double shooting outside of Westside Tavern Sports Bar in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released surveillance video and images of two suspects believed to be connected to a double shooting on April 21. 

According to police, the first suspect is accused of shooting two people on the 6000 block of Market Street at 1:37 a.m. Thursday. 

Police say the shooting suspect and a second suspect fled the scene in the second suspect's car. 

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect accused of shooting two people (left) and another suspect accused of driving them away from the scene (right). 

PREVIOUS: 2 hurt in shooting outside West Philadelphia bar, police say

A 41-year-old man was shot twice in the thigh and a 36-year-old was shot in the ankle, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to 215-686-8477 or online here.

The investigation is active and ongoing. 