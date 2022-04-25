Police searching for suspects allegedly connected to shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video and images of two suspects believed to be connected to a double shooting on April 21.

According to police, the first suspect is accused of shooting two people on the 6000 block of Market Street at 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the shooting suspect and a second suspect fled the scene in the second suspect's car.

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect accused of shooting two people (left) and another suspect accused of driving them away from the scene (right).

A 41-year-old man was shot twice in the thigh and a 36-year-old was shot in the ankle, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to 215-686-8477 or online here.

The investigation is active and ongoing.