Man riding electric scooter shot dead in Kensington attack as suspects flee: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 26, 2024 7:37am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway in Kensington after a man in his 20s was shot and killed late Sunday night.

The man was riding an electric scooter on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say two suspects were seen attacking the victim, before shooting him.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan, according to authorities.