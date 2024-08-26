Man riding electric scooter shot dead in Kensington attack as suspects flee: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway in Kensington after a man in his 20s was shot and killed late Sunday night.
The man was riding an electric scooter on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Police say two suspects were seen attacking the victim, before shooting him.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Driver charged in crash that killed mom, daughter in Delaware; 4 children among 6 hurt
- Man charged with murder after shooting at Harbor House Apartments in Claymont
- 8-year-old girl 1 of 2 killed in Summerdale house fire; 3 others injured: police
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan, according to authorities.