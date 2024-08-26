Man riding electric scooter shot dead in Kensington attack as suspects flee: police

A homicide investigation is underway in Kensington after a man in his 20s was shot and killed late Sunday night.

The man was riding an electric scooter on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say two suspects were seen attacking the victim, before shooting him.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan, according to authorities.