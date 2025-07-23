Man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting of Sgt. James O'Connor

The Brief Hassan Elliot was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the deadly shooting of Philadelphia police Sgt. James O'Connor. Sgt. O'Connor was 46-years-old when he was shot to death while serving an arrest warrant with a SWAT team in Frankford. Elliot and two others involved in the shooting entered a guilty plea for the murder earlier this year.



Hassan Elliot, a man convicted of fatally shooting Philadelphia police Sgt. James O'Connor during an arrest warrant in 2020, was sentenced to 75 years on Wednesday.

Elliott and three others who investigators said were part of a violent drug trafficking group were arrested and charged in the deadly shooting.

Elliott's sentence also includes the fatal shootings of three other men – Kaseem Rogers, Tyrone Tyree, and Dontae Walker – and "numerous other crimes."

The backstory:

Sgt. James O'Connor, 46, was killed in March 2020 while serving an arrest warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Investigators allege Hassan Elliott, who was 22 at the time, fatally shot O'Connor when he opened fire on SWAT officers through a closed front door.

Elliot and three others – Bilal Mitchell, Khalif Sears, and Sherman Easterling – were later charged with murder, drug, and weapons crimes.

An indictment alleged that the four suspects were members of a violent Northeast Philadelphia drug trafficking group known as "1700 Scattergood."

Hassan was being sought in connection to a 2019 homicide and another non-fatal shooting, both of which he was later charged with.

He, along with Kelvin Jimenez and Dominique Parker, were also convicted in the deadly shootings of Kaseem Rogers and Dontae Walker.

What they're saying:

United States Attorney David Metcalf called Elliot's sentence "justice for these outrageous crimes."

"Unfortunately, Philadelphia Police Department Sergeant James O’Connor is only one of many victims of SG1700’s rampage of violence," Metcalf said.