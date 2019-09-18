Man sentenced for role in 4-alarm fire at Thrifty Irishman

article

A Northeast Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 8-16 years in prison for his role in a four-alarm fire at a Port Richmond thrift store

The fire occurred on April 7 at the Thrifty Irishman on the 2000 block of East Butler Street.

The massive fire required the response of more than 150 firefighters, and took more than 12 hours to extinguish.

Joseph Wolbert pleaded guilty to Arson – Danger of Death, a first-degree felony, as part of a negotiated agreement with the district attorney's office.

“Joseph Wolbert is an individual with a significant record of dangerous and reckless behavior,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner. “Not only did this fire put first responders and near residents in danger, it caused $2 million in property damage and destroyed a local business that was valued by the community.”

Wolbert was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. The owner of the Thrifty Irishman has requested all restitution paid to be directed toward scholarships for children of Philadelphia firefighters with disabilities or those who have died in the line of duty.