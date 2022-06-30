Police: Child, 3, found dead inside Berks County home, mother in custody

A horrifying discovery was made in Berks County Thursday morning after police say a three-year-old child was found dead.

Police responded to a home on the 100 block of 47th Street in Exeter Township for an unresponsive child in cardiac arrest around 3:40 a.m.

A three-year-old child was reportedly found dead inside the home. Officers performed CPR, then transported the child to Reading Hospital, where they were pronounced.

Police say the child's mother is in custody, but has not been charged at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.