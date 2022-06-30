Police: Child, 3, found dead inside Berks County home, mother in custody
BERKS COUNTY - A horrifying discovery was made in Berks County Thursday morning after police say a three-year-old child was found dead.
Police responded to a home on the 100 block of 47th Street in Exeter Township for an unresponsive child in cardiac arrest around 3:40 a.m.
A three-year-old child was reportedly found dead inside the home. Officers performed CPR, then transported the child to Reading Hospital, where they were pronounced.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man kicked out of bar in NE Philly fires 15 shots at building, killing woman inside, police say
- Police: 2 boys, 1 girl sought in assault and robbery of woman on Philadelphia street
- Police offer $20k reward in search for homicide suspect caught on camera in North Philadelphia
Police say the child's mother is in custody, but has not been charged at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.