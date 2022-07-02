Teen shot dead in Upper Darby, police believe kids playing with family gun
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a "tragedy" in Upper Darby resulted in the death of a teenager Friday night.
The teen was shot and killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane, according to a tweet by Upper Darby Police.
Police say they believe the deadly shooting stemmed from children playing with a family member's gun.
Police are asking families to "educate your children."
The shooting is under investigation.