Man shot 4 times in the back while pumping gas in Germantown drives himself to hospital

article

Police say a man who was shot multiple times while pumping gas early Thursday morning in Germantown drove himself to the hospital in grave condition.

Officers responded to the Speedway gas station on the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue just after midnight for reports of a person with a gun.

Witnesses and gas station employees told police the 30-year-old victim had just started pumping gas when an unknown man fired at least 10 shots.

The victim was struck four times in the back and drove himself to Einstein Medical Center, according to police.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Police shoot, kill suspect who opened fire on officers following fatal carjacking

Police: Nurse on way to work has keys, car stolen at gunpoint in Wissinoming

Authorities identify 19-year-old gunned down in Kingsessing

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!