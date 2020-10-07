Authorities identify 19-year-old gunned down in Kingsessing

article

Authorities say a young man is dead after he was shot several times early Tuesday morning in Kingsessing.

Philadelphia police officers responded to the Khi Huong Chinese Food Restaurant on the 5400 block of Willows Avenue just after 12:30 for reports of a shooting.

Authorities say a 19-year-old victim later identified as Donovan Porter suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, back, left hand and left forearm. Police took Porter to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

