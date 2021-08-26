Man shot and killed outside gas station mini-market in Wilmington, police say

article

Police in Wilmington are searching for two men who they say shot and killed another man outside a gas station mini-market early Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police troopers were called to the Sunoco Gas Station on Maryland Avenue just after 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Troopers found an unidentified 34-year-old man outside the station's mini-market suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe two armed men walked up to the victim outside the mini-market and opened fire.

Police do not have a description of the suspects. It's unknown what sparked the deadly shooting.

