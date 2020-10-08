Man shot and killed outside of home in Willingboro, police say

article

Police in Burlington County are investigating after a young man was shot and killed outside of his home early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to Maplewick Lane around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police reportedly found the body of 28-year-old Barry Barino near the rear door of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner's office.

Investigators are working to piece together the events that lead up to the shooting. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting should contact the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-6958.

