Man shot and robbed in Hamilton Park, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery on Monday night.

The incident happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. with patrol officers being dispatched to the Beyond Petroleum gas station at 201 S. Heald Street in the city of Wilmington.

When they arrived, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers learned that the victim had met a female acquaintance at the corner of South Street and Hamilton Street in the community of Hamilton Park.

When he arrived, an argument ensued with the white female and she exited the victim’s vehicle. The female walked to the driver’s side of the vehicle. When the victim exited the vehicle, he was approached by a black male who shot the victim in the leg with a handgun. The shooter then took the victim’s wallet and left with the female.

The victim stated that he was not familiar with the area and just drove towards lights which explained how he ended up at the BP station.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his leg.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

