A man says his car was shot during a road rage incident overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 1:30 a.m at 54th Street and Media Road.

The man drove his car to the 18th district afterwards to report the incident. There is no word on what led to the incident.

He was not injured in the shooting.

