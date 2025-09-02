Man shot in back overnight in parking lot of Philadelphia high school

The Brief A man was shot twice in the parking lot of Sayre High School overnight. Police believe a woman shot the victim during an argument. No arrests have been reported.



Police are searching for a woman who they believe shot a man twice in the parking lot of a Philadelphia High School overnight.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the parking lot of Sayre High School on the 5800 block of Walnut Street around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and hip. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Investigators believe a woman shot the victim in the high school parking lot and fled in a light-colored SUV in the wrong direction on 58th Street.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported.

Police have not said what the argument was about that lead to the shooting.