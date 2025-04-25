Man shot in back while standing outside of Philadelphia bar: police

article

Authorities are searching for a shooter who they say walked up to someone outside a Philadelphia bar and opened fire late Thursday night.

The victim, who police estimate to be in his 40s or 50s, was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot to the back.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of South 60th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police found a man in his 40s or 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers brought the shooting victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, Small said.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the shooting victim was standing outside a bar when a masked gunman in dark clothes walked up behind him and fired at least one shot.

It's believed that after being shot, the unnamed victim walked into the bar to ask for help, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

"The shooting did not take place inside the bar, it took place right outside of the bar," Small said.

The unknown gunman was last scene heading east on the 5900 block of Delancy Street.