Man shot in broad daylight on SW Philadelphia street: officials

Gun violence broke out in Southwest Philadelphia in broad daylight leaving a man in critical condition.

The shooter took aim at the victim, a man about 40-years-old, at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Whitby Avenue Saturday, just after 3:30 p.m., officials said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, suffering with gunshot wounds to his head and face. He was listed as critical.

Police have recovered a weapon and are searching for the shooter.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.