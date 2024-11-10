Man shot in broad daylight on SW Philadelphia street: officials
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence broke out in Southwest Philadelphia in broad daylight leaving a man in critical condition.
The shooter took aim at the victim, a man about 40-years-old, at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Whitby Avenue Saturday, just after 3:30 p.m., officials said.
The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, suffering with gunshot wounds to his head and face. He was listed as critical.
Police have recovered a weapon and are searching for the shooter.
