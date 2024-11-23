Man shot in chest, killed in Philly neighborhood, officials say

article

Violence broke the night on a Kingsessing street where a man was shot and killed.

The scene unfolded on the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue early Saturday around 3:30, officials said.

First responders found the man, thought to be in his 30s, lying on the street, suffering from a shot in his chest.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored 2-door Pontiac. They did not find any weapons.

As with all homicides in the City of Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

