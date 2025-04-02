NJ Governor Murphy reacts to Lumberton mayor DUI arrest bodycam video

The Brief On March 17, 2025, Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested and charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child. Governor Phil Murphy and area residents have suggested the mayor step aside from her duties.



There is a new push to recall a Burlington County mayor after a DUI arrest last month.

That arrest was captured on bodycam video, and even the governor is weighing in.

What they're saying:

"I hope she chooses to resign and we don't have to go through the process of the recall," said Jim Logan, one of the leaders of the effort to recall Lumberton's Mayor.

"Why a recall?" asked FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

"Because she refuses to step down," Logan added.

Those organizing the recall are hoping they won't have to go through with it now that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is among many who saw the police video of her Saint Patrick's Day drunk driving arrest with her son in her car.

"I think based on what I've seen, I think it would be wise for her to put aside, until she can get to that better place, her public duties," Gov. Murphy told reporters this week.

"Do you think she'll take the governor's advice and step aside?" Keeley asked. "I don't think she will," said Chris Tommins, a Lumberton recall organizer.

"We've gotten people calling me, texting me, saying, 'Hey, we'll sign it, we'll do this, we'll go out. When are we doing it? When is it gonna happen?' said Tommins on the recall effort.

Sources tell FOX 29 that Mayor LaPlaca's blood alcohol content was 0.30, nearly four times the 0.08 legal limit for driving under the influence. So much so, police thought she needed to go to the hospital.

"Because your blood alcohol level was so high, we have to take you to the hospital," a police officer is heard saying in the body camera video.

"The whole body cam footage was real shocking for our town. It's a black eye, a black cloud. We don't deserve it. That's why we're going through the process to see what we can do," Tommins said.

We reached out to Mayor LaPlaca for comment but have not heard back.

There is a Lumberton Township meeting scheduled for Thursday night.