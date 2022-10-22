Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.
Reports of gunshots led police to a home on the 4300 block of American Street, where a 26-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just before 5 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
No weapon was recovered. However, four different types of shell casings were found on the scene, which police say indicates there was likely more than one shooter.