Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store

article

A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest and right arm, and taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.