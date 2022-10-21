Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Kensington corner store Friday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. 

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. 

The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest and right arm, and taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.