Man shot to death Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia: police

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death on a Philadelphia street Monday morning.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 32-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds to the chest, according to investigators.

Officers drove the man to Temple University Hospital, where police say he died shortly after he arrived.

No arrests were reportedly immediately after the deadly shooting, and police have no shared information on a possible suspect.