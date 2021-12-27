Man shot during carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot overnight during a carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on the 7800 block of Greenway Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder and his car was stolen. Police also found bullet holes in the side of a nearby house.
The victim was taken to the hospital. So far, no word on his condition.
