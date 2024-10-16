Man shot going through Philly resident's trash as witness uses cord as tourniquet

A fight over trash in South Philadelphia escalated into a shooting that sent a possibly homeless man to the hospital.

Police say a 32-year-old man was picking through trash on the 1000 block of South 18th Street when he was confronted by a 23-year-old resident.

An argument broke out, leading to a physical fight, then shooting.

The resident pulled a gun, firing at least four shots, according to authorities.

The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was struck in the back and leg.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after a witness turned a power cord into a tourniquet to help him.

The resident was taken in for questioning by police. No arrests or charges have been announced.