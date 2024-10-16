Man shot going through Philly resident's trash as witness uses cord as tourniquet
PHILADELPHIA - A fight over trash in South Philadelphia escalated into a shooting that sent a possibly homeless man to the hospital.
Police say a 32-year-old man was picking through trash on the 1000 block of South 18th Street when he was confronted by a 23-year-old resident.
An argument broke out, leading to a physical fight, then shooting.
The resident pulled a gun, firing at least four shots, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect identified in hit-and-run that injured 3 nurses, shooting victim: police
- TikTok star, basketball player Jake West heading to Northwestern
- Shoppers react after 10 million pounds of meat recalled due to listeria contamination
The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was struck in the back and leg.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after a witness turned a power cord into a tourniquet to help him.
The resident was taken in for questioning by police. No arrests or charges have been announced.