Man shot going through Philly resident's trash as witness uses cord as tourniquet

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 16, 2024 7:24am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A fight over trash in South Philadelphia escalated into a shooting that sent a possibly homeless man to the hospital.

Police say a 32-year-old man was picking through trash on the 1000 block of South 18th Street when he was confronted by a 23-year-old resident.

An argument broke out, leading to a physical fight, then shooting.

The resident pulled a gun, firing at least four shots, according to authorities.

The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was struck in the back and leg. 

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after a witness turned a power cord into a tourniquet to help him.

The resident was taken in for questioning by police. No arrests or charges have been announced.