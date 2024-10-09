Poaching ring bust: Father, sons charged with illegally killing trophy bucks in Pennsylvania

article

Three suspected poachers are facing more than 70 charges for a Pennsylvania poaching ring that officials say was busted after years of investigation.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission says a tip from a concerned hunter sparked the investigation in 2022.

Two years later, officials seized nearly 50 mostly trophy class mounts and antler sets from a father and his two sons.

Carl Nelson III, 70; Carroll Nelson IV, 44; and Mark Nelson, 40, are accused of poaching dozens of trophy bucks in Chester and Delaware counties.

They were charged with 71 offenses in total for killing deer out of season, at night and or over the limit of one buck per hunter per year.

All three suspects also face fines, court costs, restitution and extensive hunting license revocation if convicted.