Banana suit suspect arrested after illegal car meetups wreaked havoc across Philly

article

An 18-year-old man is in police custody for his role in a Philadelphia car meetup that spiraled into hours of chaos last month.

Shane Thomas, 18, was arrested Wednesday after police say he was seen on video throwing a cone at a police vehicle while wearing a banana suit, which has since been confiscated.

He was escorted by police from his parents' home in Plymouth Meeting, cursing at reporters as he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

Thomas' arrest comes more than two weeks after crowds reaching more than 200 gathered across the city to drift vehicles, set off fireworks, start trash fires, and vandalize police vehicles.

The "dangerous behavior" spanned at least eight locations over the course of seven hours on September 21-22.

Philadelphia police said they would enforce a crackdown on illegal gatherings, arresting several suspects in the following days.

Thomas is the latest arrested in connection to the meetups, and is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal conspiracy, risking a catastrophe and riot.