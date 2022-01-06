Man shot in leg during attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Rutland and Knorr streets.

Police say the victim was walking to his car heading to work when he realized a man on foot and a vehicle had been following him. The following vehicle's headlights were not on.

As the victim approached his car, the driver of the following vehicle got out and he and the suspect on foot approached him.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say one of the suspects opened the passenger door of the victim's vehicle and attempted to pull him out at gunpoint.

A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the leg. A shot was also fired into the passenger door of the vehicle during the attempted carjacking, police say.

After the shooting, both suspects got back into the getaway car which was last seen heading west on Knorr.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter