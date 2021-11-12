Man shot in mouth during mugging in Olney expected to survive, police say

article

Police say a man who was shot in the mouth during a mugging Thursday night in Olney is expected to survive after he ran to a nearby bar for help.

According to investigators, the 39-year-old victim was approached by two men on the 5000 block of Fairhill Street just before 11 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the men stole the victim's cell phone then fired at least three shots.

A bullet hit the victim in the mouth and lodged into the back of his neck, according to Small. He was also struck in the right shoulder.

Investigators say the man ran to a nearby bar for help and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

No description of the alleged attackers was provided by police. Investigators hope to use nearby surveillance cameras to identify the suspects.

