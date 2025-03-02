Man shot inside Popeyes in Germantown: police

The Brief A shooting occurred at a Popeyes restaurant in Germantown Sunday afternoon. One man was hospitalized for his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Popeye’s in Philly’s Germantown neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized for his injuries.

What we know:

At around 3:02 p.m., police say a shooting occurred inside a Popeye’s restaurant located on the 100 block of W Chelten Avenue.

They say a 31-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and left leg.

He was taken to Einstein Hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will remain confidential.