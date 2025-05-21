Man dies after being shot at close range inside West Oak Lane apartment building

The Brief Shooting erupted inside an apartment building in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane. A man was fatally shot multiple times. The suspected shooter got away.



Philadelphia police are looking for a suspected shooter after a deadly shooting inside an apartment building late Tuesday night.

What we know:

A 54-year-old man was found shot on a mattress in a third-floor apartment on the 7100 block of Ogontz Ave just after 11 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, hip, lower back and leg. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the shooter opened fire just inches away from the victim.

Six shell casings were recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

A motive is unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.