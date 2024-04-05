Man shot, killed inside Kensington takeout restaurant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside a takeout restaurant in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.
It happened on the 1900 block of East Tioga Street around 11 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police say the victim was shot in the head and later pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered. Police are continuing to investigate.