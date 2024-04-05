Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed inside Kensington takeout restaurant

Published  April 5, 2024 6:08am EDT
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a takeout spot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside a takeout restaurant in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. 

It happened on the 1900 block of East Tioga Street around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Police say the victim was shot in the head and later pronounced dead on the scene. 

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered. Police are continuing to investigate.  