Dead body found in burning car inside cemetery deemed suspicious

A burning vehicle in a cemetery turned out to be more than just that, as first responders found a dead body inside.

The fire was reported at the Saint Ignatius Cemetery, on River Road in Lower Makefield, Wednesday night, around 10:45, officials said.

Initially reported as a brush fire, crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire in the back of the cemetery.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and discovered a dead person inside the vehicle. The remains were found in the driver’s seat.

The person was taken to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office where DNA or dental records will be needed in order to make an identification.

Officials noted no cause of death has been determined, though they believe the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is urged to contact the Lower Makefield Township Detective Division at 215-493-4055.