Man shot, killed outside Wilmington apartment complex

One person has died after police say gunfire broke out at an apartment building in Wilmington, Delaware overnight.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the Dorjul Apartments on the 3400 block of Lancaster Pike.

A man was shot in killed in the apartment complex’s parking lot. An SUV was removed from the scene and police have confirmed it was part of their investigation.

Investigators say they will be combing through video from nearby surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made at this time.