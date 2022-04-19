Man shot in the leg while trying to escape robber in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is in the hospital in stable condition after police say he was shot during a robbery in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to police, officers with the 19th District responded to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a report of a prior incident around 9:49 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man was approached by a male suspect on the 5900 block of Media Street.

According to authorities, the suspect demanded the victim give him the bag he was carrying.

Police say the victim was shot in the right leg trying to run away and the suspect fled with the bag.

The victim was then transported to the hospital by private car, according to officials.

Authorities say no weapon was located and that the investigation is active and ongoing.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter