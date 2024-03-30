Man shot multiple times and killed in Juniata Park; police actively searching for shooter: officials

article

Gun violence takes another life, this time in Juniata Park.

The incident unfolded on the 3800 block of Castor Avenue early Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., according to officials.

Police and first responders arrived to find a 39-year-old man lying in the street, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds in his body.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating who opened fire on the man, but have not made any arrests.

