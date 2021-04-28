Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man lost his life to gun violence Wednesday night after he was shot in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the man was gunned down on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street Wednesday night, about 7:30.

Responding officers found the man, estimated in his mid 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

