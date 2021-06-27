Man shot multiple times and killed in Port Richmond

article

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Port Richmond.

Officials said the shooting happened at Memphis and East Cambria Streets early Sunday, around 1:15 in the morning.

Responding officers found the victim, who appeared to be in his twenties, suffering from gunshot wounds to the face, stomach and arm.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter